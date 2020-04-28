KITCHENER -- A man is facing multiple charges after Guelph Police say he entered a vehicle in a driveway and left the scene in a stolen van.

The man tried the door handles of three vehicles parked in a driveway around 4 a.m. on Apr. 17, according to officials.

He reportedly entered one of the vehicles through an unlocked door, rummaged through, but did not take anything.

Police say he left the area in a van that had been stolen from a nearby residence.

Officers found the van around 9:30 a.m. parked near the intersection of Victoria Road North and Eastview Road.

On Monday around 7 p.m., police arrested a man near the intersection of Eramosa Road and Woolwich Street.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with attempted theft under $5,000, trespassing, possession of stolen property over $5,000, occupation of a vehicle without consent, and breach of probation.

None of the charges have been proven in court. The man is set to appear on Aug. 8.