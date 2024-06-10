KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Man arrested after power outage at Guelph apartment

    A Guelph man has been arrested after police said he broke into a downtown apartment almost a month ago.

    Guelph police said a man was spotted on video trying to get into the building manager’s office on May 13. Police said he kicked open the door to the electrical room and the building’s power was turned off a short time later.

    Officers said they recognized the suspect and he was arrested on Sunday.

    The 33-year-old man has been charged with break and enter.

