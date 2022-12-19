Man arrested after police shut down roads in Brantford

Brantford police say a man has been arrested following a police response in the area of West Street and Henry Street.

Police say the investigation involved a man in crisis.

In a tweet posted just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday police said traffic in the area was being rerouted.

“Pedestrians and motorists are asked to avoid the area,” police said.

At 3:18 p.m. police said a man was in custody and roads would reopen shortly.