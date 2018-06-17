Featured
Man arrested after police respond to an address on Elizabeth Street, Guelph
Guelph Police closed off several blocks on Elizabeth Street on Sunday.
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, June 17, 2018 6:50PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 17, 2018 7:18PM EDT
Police responded to a family dispute call around 3:45 p.m. on Elizabeth Street, which was closed between Macdonell and Stevenson Streets for several hours.
A firearm was not involved but was available in the house, prompting the heavy police response.
Several units were on-scene, including a tactical unit.
Police say they were setting up to negotiate when the man exited the house, and surrendered after face-to-face negotiations.
A man in his 40's was arrested, and faces charges of uttering threats and uttering threats with a weapon.
The street has since re-opened, but police were still on-scene until they were able to obtain a search warrant to remove the weapons from the house.