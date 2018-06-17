

CTV Kitchener





Police responded to a family dispute call around 3:45 p.m. on Elizabeth Street, which was closed between Macdonell and Stevenson Streets for several hours.

A firearm was not involved but was available in the house, prompting the heavy police response.

Several units were on-scene, including a tactical unit.

Police say they were setting up to negotiate when the man exited the house, and surrendered after face-to-face negotiations.

A man in his 40's was arrested, and faces charges of uttering threats and uttering threats with a weapon.

The street has since re-opened, but police were still on-scene until they were able to obtain a search warrant to remove the weapons from the house.