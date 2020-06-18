Advertisement
Man arrested after months-long child pornography investigation
Published Thursday, June 18, 2020 3:55PM EDT
KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a Kitchener man after an extensive investigation into online child pornography.
The Internet Child Exploitation Unit got involved in February after they were contacted by c the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre about child pornography made in May 2019.
Officers conducted a search at a Kitchener residence on June 10.
A 51-year-old man, who had not been identified, was arrested and charged on June 18.
He’s facing charges of making and possessing child pornography, along with possession of a controlled substance.