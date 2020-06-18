KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a Kitchener man after an extensive investigation into online child pornography.

The Internet Child Exploitation Unit got involved in February after they were contacted by c the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre about child pornography made in May 2019.

A 51-year-old male has been arrested in connection to an ongoing Child Pornography investigation. As a result, has been charged with two counts of Possession of Child Pornography, Making Child Pornography, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

More:https://t.co/tSziQfXk51 pic.twitter.com/L9WlnMEf0G — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) June 18, 2020

Officers conducted a search at a Kitchener residence on June 10.

A 51-year-old man, who had not been identified, was arrested and charged on June 18.

He’s facing charges of making and possessing child pornography, along with possession of a controlled substance.