KITCHENER -- Police have charged a 50-year-old man after a meth lab was discovered in a residence in Wellington County.

A search warrant was carried out last week on Wellington Road 32 near Highway 7, and involved several different OPP units.

During the warrant, police say they found the lab inside and had to dismantle it safely with the help of dedicated police teams, fire officials and a hazmat team.

Police say they found illicit drugs in various stages of readiness, including bulk amounts of the finished product.

They also seized trafficking materials and four firearms, as well as stolen property.

The accused, a Guelph-Eramosa Township man, has been charged with the following:

Produce a controlled substance – methamphetamine;

Possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine;

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine;

Possession of property obtained by a crime;

Possession of a prohibited device; and

Careless storage of a firearm (three counts)

Police had been in the area on Friday but were tight-lipped about why, saying only that they were there for an investigation.

The accused was held for a bail hearing.