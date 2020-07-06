KITCHENER -- A 26-year-old man has been arrested after leading officers on a search through a cornfield in Woolwich Township, according to Waterloo Regional police.

Police began investigating Monday morning after a man was allegedly seen fleeing the scene of a crash.

Shortly after 9 a.m., police tweeted they were on the scene of the crash in the area of Line 86 and Northfield Drive.

Police say it’s the second collision that sparked the search for the man; the first was a hit-and-run in Waterloo.

That crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Davenport Road.

Officials closed the area of Line 86 and Northfield for an investigation.

Police also deployed their remotely-piloted vehicle (RPV) in the area.

The circumstances around the crash are not yet known, but police could be seen removing a pickup truck and a car from the scene shortly after 11 a.m. Monday morning.

Police say one driver suffered minor injuries.

On Tuesday, police confirmed to CTV News that a man had been arrested and is facing a number of charges, including two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000 and dangerous driving.