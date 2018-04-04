

CTV Kitchener





Ontario Provincial Police say a man has been arrested after he barricaded himself inside a home in Fergus.

Police were called to a home on Herrick Street North around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say a man had a weapon inside the residence and refused to cooperate with officers.

Ontario Provincial Police’s tactics and rescue unit, the emergency response team, and the canine unit were called in to assist.

After several hours of negotiation, police say a 32-year-old man was arrested without incident.

Police say the investigation is continuing and charges are pending.

Herrick Street North was closed for several hours while police worked to deal with the incident.