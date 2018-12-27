

CTV Kitchener





A Guelph male has been arrested after an incident at a hotel.

The Guelph Police Service received a call around noon that a customer at a hotel was refusing to leave.

It happened on Dec. 25 in the north end of Guelph. Police did not specify the location any further.

The male reportedly told hotel staff that he had a weapon in his room, prompting the tactical team to get involved.

Officers were able to negotiate a peaceful arrest of the 35 year old.

Police did not say whether there was a weapon in his room or not.

He was wanted on a warrant for mischief and theft under $5,000 for an incident on Dec. 22.

The accused was given a court date for Feb. 8.