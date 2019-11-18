

CTV Kitchener





BRANTFORD - Police in Brantford are investigating what may be the city's 15th shooting incident of the year.

The latest happened at a residential complex on Elgin Street on Monday night at around 8:30.

Someone had called 911 regarding a possible gunshot. When officers arrived, they saw a hole in the front door of one of the units that appeared to have been caused by a gunshot from inside.

A sweep of the unit found ammunition but no people.

Officers were able to track down the occupant of the unit at another address, where they arrested him without incident.

A 40-year-old Brantford man has been charged with possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order and careless storage of ammunition.

No injuries have been reported but police are still investigating and are asking anyone with information to call them.