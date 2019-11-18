Featured
Man arrested after gun fired inside a Brantford home
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, November 18, 2019 11:12PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 19, 2019 4:15PM EST
BRANTFORD - Police in Brantford are investigating what may be the city's 15th shooting incident of the year.
The latest happened at a residential complex on Elgin Street on Monday night at around 8:30.
Someone had called 911 regarding a possible gunshot. When officers arrived, they saw a hole in the front door of one of the units that appeared to have been caused by a gunshot from inside.
A sweep of the unit found ammunition but no people.
Officers were able to track down the occupant of the unit at another address, where they arrested him without incident.
A 40-year-old Brantford man has been charged with possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order and careless storage of ammunition.
No injuries have been reported but police are still investigating and are asking anyone with information to call them.