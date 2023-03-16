Man arrested after four homes hit in Guelph break-in spree

A Guelph man is facing charges after police say four homes near the downtown in Guelph were entered early Thursday morning.

Police said officers were called around 2:20 a.m. to a home on Glasgow Street South.

They said a male had entered the common area and tried to force his way into an upper unit.

Police said the tenant, concerned for the safety of his spouse and infant child, was able to hold the door closed.

The tenant phoned police and the male took off.

Police said the male then tried unsuccessfully to break into a home on Birmingham Street.

They said he then forced his way into a home on Emslie Street by repeatedly hitting the door with his shoulder. Police said the homeowner confronted him and the man took off running again.

According to police, the man went to a home on Galt Street and smashed two windows to get inside. The homeowner woke up, and was able to scare off the man by yelling, police said.

Then, a home on Waterloo Avenue was entered through a broken window, according to police. They said the man walked through the house trying doors and leaving behind blood smears until he was confronted by the homeowner and took off through the same broken window.

Police said they caught up with the man a short time later and arrested him. He was taken to hospital to be treated for cuts on his hands and arms.

Police said nothing was reported stolen but damage is estimated to be $10,000.

A 30-year-old Guelph man has been charged and is being held for a bail hearing.