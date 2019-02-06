Featured
Man arrested after falling through ceiling of business
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, February 6, 2019 11:04AM EST
A man was arrested after being found in the ceiling of a business.
Guelph police were called to a business on Cardigan Street on Tuesday for reports of a suspicious male.
Staff told police that they could hear someone walking around in the duct space above the ceiling.
Officers were able to find him when his foot went through a ceiling tile. He refused to come down.
When responding officers looked into the ceiling, they say the man fell through the ceiling and into the lunchroom.
After a brief struggle, he was arrested.
About an hour earlier, a suspicious male had been reported on Metcalf Street in connection to a stolen vehicle. The male in the ceiling was found with the keys to the stolen car.
Estimated damage to the business was over $5,000.
According to a news release the male, 26, was taken to hospital for medical reasons.
Police are seeking a warrant for arson, mischief over $5,000, operation while impaired by drug, possession of stolen property and resisting arrest.