KITCHENER -- A 30-year-old man is facing sexual assault charges following a reported incident involving an employee at a business.

Guelph Police say a 20-year-old woman was working at a Gordon Street business around 7 a.m. on Friday when she was physical attacked by a man not known to her.

The victim was able to escape the man with help from a witness, according to officials.

Police report they located and arrested the suspect soon after at the corner of Nottingham and Dublin Streets.

The Guelph man has been charged with sexual assault, indecent act, and two breaches of probation counts. He was later held for a bail hearing.

The victim was not injured as a result of the incident.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Guelph Police.