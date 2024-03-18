Man arrested after emergency crews respond to medical call

KITCHENER
    A Guelph man has been arrested for multiple offences, including allegedly shooting a pellet gun inside an ATM vestibule.

    At around 6:10 p.m. Saturday, Guelph police and paramedics were called to Arthur Street North and Macdonell Street for a report of a man with a possible medical emergency.

    Police say the man spoke with paramedics and was medically cleared. Police also spoke with the man and discovered he was wanted for several offences.

    On March 12 around 8:40 p.m., he allegedly used counterfeit money to buy items at a business on Silvercreek Parkway North. Police say they were in the process of issuing a warrant for his arrest.

    The same day at around 11:40 p.m., the man is alleged to have entered an ATM vestibule on Speedvale Avenue East and discharged a pellet gun, causing an estimated $300 in damages.

    The 40-year-old Guelph man was arrested and charged with mischief, weapons dangerous, uttering counterfeit money and five counts of breaching his probation order.

