

CTV Kitchener





A 47-year-old Kitchener man is facing charges following the seizure of a number of illegal substances.

Waterloo Regional Police executed their search warrant around 3 p.m. on Friday at a residence on Cluthe Street in Kitchener.

Officers seized seven ounces of fentanyl, over three grams of purple fentanyl, over three grams of methamphetamine, 92 tablets of hydromorphone, scales, packaging, cell phones, a mini press and cash.

The man was arrested and is being charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.