Norfolk County OPP are investigating after a man allegedly discharged a firearm Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to a County Line address in Townsend around 3:30 p.m. after police say a man discharged a firearm and then returned inside a residence.

They say there were no injuries, but a 39-year-old man was taken into police custody.

The road in the area was closed for about three hours while crews investigated.

Police say charges are pending.