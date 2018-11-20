Featured
Man arrested after discharging firearm
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, November 20, 2018 6:34AM EST
Norfolk County OPP are investigating after a man allegedly discharged a firearm Monday afternoon.
Officers were called to a County Line address in Townsend around 3:30 p.m. after police say a man discharged a firearm and then returned inside a residence.
They say there were no injuries, but a 39-year-old man was taken into police custody.
The road in the area was closed for about three hours while crews investigated.
Police say charges are pending.