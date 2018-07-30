

CTV Kitchener





Guelph Police say a 51-year-old Guelph man was arrested and charged after committing an indecent act outside a hospital Sunday.

Police say around 3 p.m. they observed a man in Guelph General Hospital causing a disturbance.

The man was asked to leave several times by hospital staff, but refused to do so.

They say the man was then physically escorted off the property by an officer.

The man then walked across the street and once on the sidewalk he exposed himself, yelling profanities at the officer as well as patients and attendees of the hospital.

As a result, police arrested and charged the man with Fail to Leave Premise When Directed, Indecent Act in a Public Place, and Being Intoxicated in Public Place.