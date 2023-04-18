Man arrested after church donations stolen: Guelph police

A Guelph man was arrested on Monday after police say donations were stolen during a church service last month.

Police said on March 15, a man went to a service at a north-end church and used a fake name to pose as a new member of the congregation.

They said toward the end of the service, the man picked up the offering box containing more than $3,900 and left the area.

The next day, police said a downtown business called police after funding several cheques made out to a church.

Police said they identified the man using surveillance video and he was arrested on Monday.

A 37-year-old Guelph man has been charged with theft under $5,000.