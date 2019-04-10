

CTV Kitchener





Guelph police are investigating after a church was broken into and vandalized.

They responded to the call around 3:19 a.m. on April 9 on Quebec Street.

According to a press release, a man entered through a side door of the church and caused a significant amount of damage.

Police are estimating that about $10,000 worth of damage was caused.

Several things were also stolen within.

He’s described as a 5’ 10” with short brown hair. He was wearing a grey hoodie and had two backpacks at the time.

Just before noon Wednesday, police said that an arrest had been made.

A Guelph man, 35, is facing a number of charges, including mischief over $5,000, break, enter and commit, possession of break and enter tools, and breach of probation. He was also wanted on two other warrants.

The investigation is ongoing, and police say that more charges could be pending.