Man arrested after causing damage to Guelph hospital
(Christina Marshall / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, January 24, 2018 8:25AM EST
Guelph police were called to Guelph General Hospital on Tuesday to reports of property damage.
Police say that hospital security had spoken to a male earlier in the day about the law surrounding the Smoke Free Ontario Act.
The same male was spoken to a second time by security and allegedly damaged property at the hospital during the interaction.
A 59-year-old Guelph male was arrested and charged with mischief under $5000 and breaching his probation order.
He is set to appear in court March 2.