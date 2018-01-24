

CTV Kitchener





Guelph police were called to Guelph General Hospital on Tuesday to reports of property damage.

Police say that hospital security had spoken to a male earlier in the day about the law surrounding the Smoke Free Ontario Act.

The same male was spoken to a second time by security and allegedly damaged property at the hospital during the interaction.

A 59-year-old Guelph male was arrested and charged with mischief under $5000 and breaching his probation order.

He is set to appear in court March 2.