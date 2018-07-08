

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police responded to a call about a male who attempted to abduct a child from the Victoria Park splash pad.

"We received a report that there was a male in the park that had approached and picked up a three-year-old boy from the splash pad area," said Insp. Eugene Fenton.

It occurred around 2:00 p.m. on July 7.

The boy's mother witnessed the incident and intervened.

He did not sustain any physical injuries.

Police say the man was unknown to the mother and child.

The man left the area, and police were able to locate.

A 50-year-old male from Kitchener has been charged with abduction, breach of probation and breach of recognizance.

Police want to remind the public that, while this is an isolated incident, parents should always keep a close eye on their children in public.

"We don't want to create a sense of fear, it's a safe city, we just want to make sure people are vigilant as always with their children," Insp. Fenton said.

Police are encouraging any witnesses to the incident to contact the Major Crime unit.