

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - A man has been arrested after a security guard was allegedly assaulted in the Guelph General Hospital emergency department.

Guelph police responded to the hospital on Tuesday after the incident.

A man there had become disruptive. He was reportedly asked to leave, because he wasn't seeking medical attention.

Some security guards began escorting him out when his behaviour escalated.

Then he reportedly assaulted one of the security guards.

He was placed under arrest by security and then turned over to police.

The security guard was treated for his injuries at the hospital before being released.

The accused, a 51-year-old man, is due in court on Nov. 22.

He's facing charges of assault and breaching probation. His name was not released.