Regional police have arrested a 22-year-old Kitchener male in connection to an armed bank robbery.

On Sept. 14, a bank on Glen Forrest Boulevard in Waterloo was robbed at gunpoint.

A suspect entered the bank with a firearm and left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was described as male, in his late 20s, six feet tall with a thin build, dark hair and full beard.

He was observed fleeing on foot from the street.

The person arrested faced charges of robbery with a firearm, use of a firearm in the commission of an offence and uttering threats.

Police did not identify the man, or say when he was scheduled to appear in court.