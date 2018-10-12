Featured
Man arrested after armed bank robbery
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, October 12, 2018 1:48PM EDT
Regional police have arrested a 22-year-old Kitchener male in connection to an armed bank robbery.
On Sept. 14, a bank on Glen Forrest Boulevard in Waterloo was robbed at gunpoint.
A suspect entered the bank with a firearm and left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect was described as male, in his late 20s, six feet tall with a thin build, dark hair and full beard.
He was observed fleeing on foot from the street.
The person arrested faced charges of robbery with a firearm, use of a firearm in the commission of an offence and uttering threats.
Police did not identify the man, or say when he was scheduled to appear in court.