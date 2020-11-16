KITCHENER -- A 24-year-old Guelph man has been arrested after a stabbing in downtown Guelph.

According to a news release, there was an argument between two men on Friday morning. Police said the fight escalated and one of them took out a knife, attacked the other person and fled the area.

The victim suffered a cut to his hand and two to his leg. He was taken to Guelph General Hospital by ambulance and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

About 20 minutes after the stabbing, police found the suspect walking just outside the downtown core and arrested him.

When they searched him, they found the knife.

The accused has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and two counts of breach probation.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing.