KITCHENER -- A 23-year-old Guelph man has been charged after he allegedly stole two cars from a Guelph business.

According to a news release, a suspect used a crowbar to smash the glass front door of the business early Thursday morning. Once inside, he allegedly took a cashbox, paperwork, cheques and the keys to a 2006 Ford Escape.

That was at around 3:06 a.m. Minutes later, he reportedly found the vehicle in the parking lot and drove off.

At about 4 a.m., police said he returned and reentered the business, taking the keys to another car in the process. He allegedly found it in the parking lot, took the licence plates off of a third car and drove off.

A few hours later, police said they found the man walking near the business and arrested him.

According to the release, he was found with a knife, keys to one of the stolen vehicles and cash that was taken from the business.

He's facing a number of charges, including two counts of break, enter and commit theft, two counts of theft of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing scheduled for Nov. 30.

Just before 10 a.m. Thursday, police said they found the second stolen vehicle with the stolen licence plates parked near the intersection of Edinburgh Road North and Crimea Street. The Ford Escape hasn't been recovered.