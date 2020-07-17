KITCHENER -- A 39-year-old man has been charged after police received several reports of a man looking into windows at night in a Wilmot neighbourhood.

Police say they received calls from July 9 to July 16 from a residential area of St. Agatha.

On Thursday, police arrested the man in connection to these incidents.

He's been charged with trespass at night, voyeurism and criminal harassment. Police did not publicly identify him.

The arrest comes alongside an investigation in Waterloo where a prowler was reported nine times in the university district over the course of a few months.

Police were in that neighbourhood on Thursday providing information to residents and offering tips to stay safe.

It's not clear whether Thursday's arrest in the St. Agatha cases is connected to the investigation in Waterloo.