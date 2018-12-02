Featured
Man arrested after allegedly holding another hostage
Owen Sound Police arrested a man after he allegedly held another against his will.
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, December 2, 2018 4:18PM EST
A man is facing charges for allegedly holding another person against their will.
It happened early on Saturday morning on Third Avenue East in Owen Sound.
Police say a victim was lured through a third party to an apartment building before a man brandishing a wooden bat and allegedly demanded cash.
When the victim refused, he was reportedly held hostage.
When police arrived, they found the 25-year-old male victim unhurt.
A 31-year-old male was arrested.
He faces several charges, including attempted robbery and forcible containment.