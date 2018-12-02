

CTV Kitchener





A man is facing charges for allegedly holding another person against their will.

It happened early on Saturday morning on Third Avenue East in Owen Sound.

Police say a victim was lured through a third party to an apartment building before a man brandishing a wooden bat and allegedly demanded cash.

When the victim refused, he was reportedly held hostage.

When police arrived, they found the 25-year-old male victim unhurt.

A 31-year-old male was arrested.

He faces several charges, including attempted robbery and forcible containment.