Man arrested after allegedly hiding in store until after it closed, stealing $3K in products
Published Friday, June 26, 2020 9:43AM EDT
KITCHENER -- A break-out theft from a Guelph retail store on Wednesday has reportedly been solved.
Police say that a suspect had hidden inside the store on Woodlawn Road East near Woolwich Street until the employees had closed for the night.
According to a news release, the suspect gathered about $3,300 in merchandise and fled the store.
Officers were able to recover some of it at the scene.
Police say they were able to identify a Guelph man as the person responsible.
They located him on Woodlawn Road West the next afternoon and arrested him without incident.
The 46-year-old man, who police did not identify, was charged with breaking out and committing theft.
He's scheduled to appear in a Guelph courtroom on Oct. 6.