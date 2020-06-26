KITCHENER -- A break-out theft from a Guelph retail store on Wednesday has reportedly been solved.

Police say that a suspect had hidden inside the store on Woodlawn Road East near Woolwich Street until the employees had closed for the night.

According to a news release, the suspect gathered about $3,300 in merchandise and fled the store.

Officers were able to recover some of it at the scene.

Police say they were able to identify a Guelph man as the person responsible.

They located him on Woodlawn Road West the next afternoon and arrested him without incident.

The 46-year-old man, who police did not identify, was charged with breaking out and committing theft.

He's scheduled to appear in a Guelph courtroom on Oct. 6.