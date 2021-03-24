KITCHENER -- A 60-year-old man was arrested after police said he allegedly exposed himself on a Grand River Transit bus.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. on Monday in the area of Sportsworld Drive and Sportsworld Crossing Road in Kitchener.

Officers arrested the suspect, who is from Cambridge, at the scene.

He was charged with committing an indecent act and was released on an undertaking.