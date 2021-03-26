Advertisement
Man arrested after allegedly assaulting police
Published Friday, March 26, 2021 7:14PM EDT Last Updated Friday, March 26, 2021 7:16PM EDT
Police respond to the area of Country Hill Road and Old Country Drive (Terry Kelly / CTV News Kitchener)
Share:
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police have arrested a man they said assaulted and threatened to harm officers.
Officials tweeted about a heavy police presence in the area of Country Hill Road and Old Country Drive shortly before 6 p.m. Friday.
Around an hour later, they tweeted an update, saying a man had been taken into custody.