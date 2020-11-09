KITCHENER -- A 31-year-old man is facing a number of charges following a series of hit-and-runs and a break-and-enter in Cambridge on Sunday evening.

Officers were called to Queen Street West for a report of a hit-and-run crash at around 8:30 p.m.

Following an investigation, police say they learned that a man had stolen a vehicle near Heather Avenue before striking several vehicles that had been parked along Queen Street and Sunnyhill Road.

That vehicle was later discovered badly damaged and abandoned.

Officers were also observed inspecting a damaged van on Hungerford Street.

Shortly after, police received a report of a residential break and enter near River Road.

Police say with the assistance of the Emergency Response Team they were able to locate the man inside of a home.

The man has been charged with several offences including break, enter and commit, fail to remain at the scene of a collision, dangerous driving and drive while under suspension

Police are also asking people that people who live in the Hespeler area contact police if they notice any damage to their vehicles.