KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police have charged a man with assault after he allegedly used racial slurs against a taxi driver in Woolwich Township.

The incident happened around 3:10 p.m. on Oct. 3 in the area of Northfield Drive East. Police say the cab driver reported a passenger used racial slurs and was being aggressive while travelling to the their destination. The cab driver pulled over to call police and was assaulted by the suspect, police say.

Several people came to aid the driver and separated the suspect. No one was injured.

Police say a 26-year-old Wellesley man has been charged with assault and being intoxicated in a public place.