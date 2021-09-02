Man allegedly steals turtle tank, texts owner about theft: Guelph police

KITCHENER -

A Guelph man has been charged after he allegedly stole a turtle tank from a home and then texted the owner to let her know about the theft.

Police said the man went into a home in the area of College Avenue West and Scottsdale Drive around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The tenant wasn’t home and officials said the man entered the home through an insecure window. He stole a turtle tank from the living room.

In a news release, police said the victim reported she received several texts from the man, who was known to her, telling her about the break-and-enter. He was arrested at an area on Silvercreek Parkway North.

The 26-year-old man was charged with break-and-enter and theft. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 7.​