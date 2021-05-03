KITCHENER -- A man is facing impaired driving and drug charges after Waterloo regional police say he was allegedly slumped over in a running vehicle this weekend.

Officials said they received a report of a driver slumped over in a running vehicle on Saturday morning. The vehicle left before officers arrived, but police said it was found shortly after 10:50 a.m. in the area of Frederick Street and Weber Street East in Kitchener.

The driver was arrested and charged with impaired driving. Police also found suspected cocaine and methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and weapons in the vehicle, according to a news release.

A 37-year-old man from North Bay is facing various drug and weapons charges as a result.

He was held for a bail hearing.