KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say a man was injured after he was shot by a pellet gun during a robbery on Monday.

Officers were called to the area of Westwood Drive in Kitchener around 6:40 a.m. Police say a man was robbed of his personal property and was shot with a pellet gun.

He was taken to hospital for treatment from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.