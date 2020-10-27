Advertisement
Man allegedly shot with pellet gun in robbery
Published Tuesday, October 27, 2020 8:27PM EDT
A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say a man was injured after he was shot by a pellet gun during a robbery on Monday.
Officers were called to the area of Westwood Drive in Kitchener around 6:40 a.m. Police say a man was robbed of his personal property and was shot with a pellet gun.
He was taken to hospital for treatment from his injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.