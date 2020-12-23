Advertisement
Man allegedly sets newspaper dispensary on fire
Published Wednesday, December 23, 2020 6:28PM EST
A file image of a Waterloo Regional Police car.
KITCHENER -- Police say they've charged a man with arson after he allegedly set a newspaper dispensary on fire in Kitchener on Tuesday.
Emergency crews were called to a fire in the area of Ottawa Street South and Nyberg Street at around 7:50 p.m. Officials say witnesses saw the man light the dispensary on fire.
The 25-year-old was arrested nearby and charged with arson - damage to property.