KITCHENER -- A Keswick man has been charged after police say he allegedly defrauded the same store in Guelph on four different occasions.

The first incident happened on the evening of Dec. 3, when a man entered the store on Woodlawn Road West and Woolwich Street.

There, he chose several pieces of merchandise and returned them at the service desk to receive a store credit.

Police say he got a credit of more than $1,770.

It doesn't stop there, though: police say the man returned to the same store on Woodlawn Road West and returned unpurchased product worth more than $3,200.

Last week, store employees discovered the fraud and contacted the police.

On Monday, the man turned himself into the Guelph Police Service station and was arrested.

The man, 36, has been charged with four counts of fraud under $5,000.

He's scheduled to appear in court on March 13.