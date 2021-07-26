KITCHENER -- Guelph police are searching for a suspect who allegedly punched a man in the face in the downtown core on Saturday.

Officers were called to the area around 12:50 a.m. In a release, officials said the victim was standing in front of a business when another man approached him, shouted at him and punched him in the face before walking away.

Police said they searched the area but couldn't find the suspect.

He's described as a white man, around 30 years old, with a heavier build and a beard. He was wearing a pink button up shirt and shorts.

The victim didn't need any medical attention, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.