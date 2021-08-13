KITCHENER -- Police have charged a man who allegedly performed an indecent act during a dispute with a woman in Kitchener on Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the area of King Street East and Sydney Street North around 9:45 a.m. for reports of a disturbance on the roadway.

Police said the man performed an indecent act during the incident.

The 23-year-old was arrested and charged with committing an indecent act.

He's scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 27.