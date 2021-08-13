Advertisement
Man allegedly performs indecent act during dispute with woman: police
Published Friday, August 13, 2021 9:13AM EDT
KITCHENER -- Police have charged a man who allegedly performed an indecent act during a dispute with a woman in Kitchener on Thursday morning.
Officers were called to the area of King Street East and Sydney Street North around 9:45 a.m. for reports of a disturbance on the roadway.
Police said the man performed an indecent act during the incident.
The 23-year-old was arrested and charged with committing an indecent act.
He's scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 27.