

CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – Police are investigating after a man allegedly offered a young female money for a sexual act at Conestoga Mall last month.

The incident happened near the washrooms on Oct. 26.

Police say the victim was sitting on the bench when an unknown man approached her, made inappropriate comments and then offered her money in exchange for a sexual act.

The suspect is described as a pale man, about 45 years old and standing around five feet seven inches.

Police say he had facial stubble and some freckling that made him "appear slightly dirty." He had thinning brownish-blonde hair that was greying.

He was reportedly wearing a light grey hooded sweater with a zip and pocket in the front.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact police.