KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say a man who was involved in a fatal hit-and-run in February surrendered himself to officers on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old Waterloo man has been charged with failing to remain at an accident causing death and obstructing police.

Officers were called to the scene at Highland Road West near Ira Needles Boulevard on the morning of Feb. 3. Officials say Wojciech Plaga was found dead at the scene. Police believed he was hit by a vehicle while walking on Highland Road West near Westheights Drive sometime over night.

The accused's name hasn't been released by police. He appeared in court on Tuesday, where he was granted bail. He's scheduled to appear in court again on Oct. 9.

Shortly after the incident, police said they'd seized a suspect vehicle from a residence in Waterloo.

Three others, a 65-year-old man and two women, aged 66 and 36, were charged with accessory after the fact in May. The man and 36-year-old woman were also charged with obstructing justice.

"I can't speak to any personal relationships between the accused and the others who are charged," Const. Andre Johnson with Waterloo regional police.

None of the charges against the four accused have been tested in court.

Shortly after Plaga's death, the Region of Waterloo announced it would start work to widen and add trails to Highland Road West. When the announcement was made in February, regional Coun. Tom Galloway described the area as a "rural road in the city" with pedestrians using either side. He added the roadway is much riskier for pedestrians when conditions worsen in the winter months.

Officials have said that the improvements are expected to take between two to three years to complete.