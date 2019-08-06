

CTV Kitchener





Police are investigating reports of a man who allegedly exposed himself twice to the same woman.

Norfolk County OPP responded to an address on Queensway East in Simcoe on Saturday afternoon.

They say a woman was sitting in her car in a parking lot when she saw a man exit a SUV completely nude.

The man then allegedly exposed himself before re-entering the SUV.

Police say the suspect left the area and returned a short time later to expose himself again to the same victim.

The man left the scene before police arrived.

He is described as 20 to 30 years old, with tanned skin, muscular arms and short dark hair.

The man was last seen heading eastbound through the parking lot behind a Winner's store.

His SUV is described as white and pulling a Sea-Doo covered in a black tarp that was held down by orange straps.

The tarp had "spark" written in grey lettering.