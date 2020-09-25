KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman on a Kitchener trail on Thursday afternoon.

Officials say the incident happened around 1:20 p.m. in the area of Pinnacle Drive and Doon Valley Drive. The woman was walking her dog when police say a white man in his early 20s went by on an e-bike and exposed himself.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.