KITCHENER -- A 34-year-old man is facing a number of mischief-related charges after police say several businesses were damaged in Kitchener on Sunday.

Officers were called to the area Kingsway Drive after receiving reports that a man had been damaging businesses.

After police arrived on scene they located and arrested a man.

He’s facing a number of charges including mischief, assault with a weapon, as well as break, enter and commit.

No one was injured during this incident.

Police estimate damages to be around $22,000.