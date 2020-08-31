Advertisement
Man allegedly causes $22K in damages to Kitchener businesses
CTV Kitchener Published Monday, August 31, 2020 11:20AM EDT
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- A 34-year-old man is facing a number of mischief-related charges after police say several businesses were damaged in Kitchener on Sunday.
Officers were called to the area Kingsway Drive after receiving reports that a man had been damaging businesses.
After police arrived on scene they located and arrested a man.
He’s facing a number of charges including mischief, assault with a weapon, as well as break, enter and commit.
No one was injured during this incident.
Police estimate damages to be around $22,000.