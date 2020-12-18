KITCHENER -- A Guelph man was allegedly caught switching price stickers on Pokémon cards in an attempt to catch them all, for cheaper.

Police officers were called to a store near Woodlawn Road West and Woolwich Street after an employee reported the suspicious behaviour.

The employee said that someone put a $20 price tag on cards that actually cost $80.

After a cashier discovered was happened, the man attempting to buy the cards left the store empty-handed, but not before staff took down his licence plate number.

Nearby police stopped an 18-year-old driving the car a short distance away.

He was cautioned on the Criminal Code offence of fraud and issued a Provincial Offence notice under the Trespass to Property Act for engaging in a prohibited activity.