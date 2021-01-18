KITCHENER -- Guelph police say a man has been charged after he allegedly assaulted another man who refused to lie in court over drug charges.

Last summer, the two men were both charged for possession fentanyl. Officials say they seized 274 grams of the drug.

A 35-year-old man told his co-accused to take ownership of the drugs, according to police, and then threatened to kill members of the other man's family. The man then punched his co-accused when he refused to lie.

The accused was arrested and charged with assault, uttering threats, obstructing justice and breaching a release order. He was held for a bail hearing.