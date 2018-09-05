

CTV Kitchener





Courtland Avenue Public School issued a suspicious person notice on Sept. 5.

Before school started, a student reported that she was approached by a man.

He allegedly grabbed the student and tried to take her bag and phone, the notice said.

She was able to get away, but was followed by the man until reaching school property.

The man was described as a large, bald white man.

School staff immediately contacted police.

The school reminded parents to tell children not to speak with strangers, and to report anything that seems suspicious.