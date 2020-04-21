KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police say a 25-year-old Wilmot man suffered serious injuries after a stabbing in Kitchener on Tuesday night.

Just before 10 p.m. police responded to reports of a fight inside a home in the area of Lancaster Street and Victoria Street.

They say one man was taken to hospital with serious injuries from a stab wound.

A 25-year-old male suffered serious injuries after a stabbing in the area of Lancaster St. and Victoria St. in Kitchener at a residence. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police or @WaterlooCrime. More details here: https://t.co/uaNvJgTB7q. pic.twitter.com/8mM1LGta7d — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) April 22, 2020

The victim was later airlifted to an out-of-region hospital and remains there in stable condition.

Police believe that this was a targeted incident and say there is no risk to public safety.

The suspects are described as black men with thin builds, although police have not said how many people they are looking for.

Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.