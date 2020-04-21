Man airlifted with serious injuries after stabbing in Kitchener
Waterloo Regional Police on scene of a reported stabbing on Lancaster and Victoria Streets. (April 21, 2020.)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police say a 25-year-old Wilmot man suffered serious injuries after a stabbing in Kitchener on Tuesday night.
Just before 10 p.m. police responded to reports of a fight inside a home in the area of Lancaster Street and Victoria Street.
They say one man was taken to hospital with serious injuries from a stab wound.
The victim was later airlifted to an out-of-region hospital and remains there in stable condition.
Police believe that this was a targeted incident and say there is no risk to public safety.
The suspects are described as black men with thin builds, although police have not said how many people they are looking for.
Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.