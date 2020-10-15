KITCHENER -- A man was taken to hospital by air ambulance after a serious crash in Guelph earlier this week.

Police said it happened at around 5 p.m. on Oct. 13 at the intersection of Paisley Street and Glasgow Street North.

A 38-year-old man driving a motorcycle and a 45-year-old woman driving an SUV reportedly collided at the intersection. There is a stop sign for north-south traffic on Glasgow, police said, but it's not clear what direction the vehicles were travelling.

The man suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash and had to be airlifted to a trauma centre in London. Police said Thursday that he was still in hospital, but in stable condition.

The woman was treated for minor injuries locally and was released. The road was closed for about four hours while police investigated.

There was no word on any charges. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.