KITCHENER -- A man is recovering from serious stab wounds after being airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital on Tuesday night.

Waterloo Regional Police say they were called to a home on Victoria Street and Lancaster Street just before 10:00 p.m.

Police say in the home they found a 25-year-old Wilmot man with serious injuries from a stab wound.

Officials say the victim is currently in stable condition.

According to police there is no risk to public safety and they believe this was a targeted incident.

Investigators are looking for two suspects that are described as black males with thin builds.

WRPS is asking anyone with information to contact them.