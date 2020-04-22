Man airlifted to hospital with serious stab wounds
CTV Kitchener Published Wednesday, April 22, 2020 6:36PM EDT
KITCHENER -- A man is recovering from serious stab wounds after being airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital on Tuesday night.
Waterloo Regional Police say they were called to a home on Victoria Street and Lancaster Street just before 10:00 p.m.
Police say in the home they found a 25-year-old Wilmot man with serious injuries from a stab wound.
Officials say the victim is currently in stable condition.
According to police there is no risk to public safety and they believe this was a targeted incident.
Investigators are looking for two suspects that are described as black males with thin builds.
WRPS is asking anyone with information to contact them.
RELATED IMAGES